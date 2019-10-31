‘What was the need for EU visit in J&K?’

mumbai

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:43 IST

Even as it sparred with the BJP over power-sharing in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Central government’s decision to allow a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Kashmir to see the ground situation after the scrapping of Article 370.

The EU delegation’s visit was marred by killing of five non-Kashmiri labourers in Kulgam’s Katrasoo village. The 23-member team of parliamentarians landed in the Valley on Tuesday in the first visit by any international delegation to the Valley after August 5, when Parliament passed resolutions to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union territories.

An editorial in Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena, said: “What was the need to allow the EU delegation when everything is normal in Jammu and Kashmir? Kashmir is not an international subject. This will only strengthen the hands of the opponents who want to internationalise the issue.”

It further said: “You are opposed to the interference by the UN, then how come the inspection by the EU delegation is acceptable to you? Is this checking by the EU delegation not an attack on India’s freedom?”

The editorial, however, said the Kashmir situation was a war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which had been won by the Narendra Modi-led government.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:43 IST