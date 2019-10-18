Will disown assets if they came from proceeds of crime: Wife of accused

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:53 IST

Yasmin Khan, second wife of the former managing director (MD) of PMC Bank, recorded her statement before officials of the economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday. She said she had no idea of either the fraud being carried out at the bank or her husband’s role in it.

Khan had worked as former MD Joy Thomas’s personal assistant from till 2005. In 2006, Thomas converted to Islam, assumed the name Junaid, and married Khan. As Junaid, Thomas would buy 10 properties in Pune, jointly with Khan. Initially, Thomas’s first wife and children from the first marriage did not know he had married Khan. Khan told EOW officials that she is a devout Muslim and furnished all documents pertaining to the 10 properties she co-owns with Thomas in Pune. “She told us that she will disown all the properties if it was found they were bought with proceeds of the crime,” said an EOW officer. Khan also told officials that it had not struck her to question Thomas about the source of the money he gave her for household expenses. “She was unaware of Thomas’s wrongdoings as he would keep all the banking deals secret, and would not reveal anything to her,” said the officer.

