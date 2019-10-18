e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Will disown assets if they came from proceeds of crime: Wife of accused

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:53 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Yasmin Khan, second wife of the former managing director (MD) of PMC Bank, recorded her statement before officials of the economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday. She said she had no idea of either the fraud being carried out at the bank or her husband’s role in it.

Khan had worked as former MD Joy Thomas’s personal assistant from till 2005. In 2006, Thomas converted to Islam, assumed the name Junaid, and married Khan. As Junaid, Thomas would buy 10 properties in Pune, jointly with Khan. Initially, Thomas’s first wife and children from the first marriage did not know he had married Khan. Khan told EOW officials that she is a devout Muslim and furnished all documents pertaining to the 10 properties she co-owns with Thomas in Pune. “She told us that she will disown all the properties if it was found they were bought with proceeds of the crime,” said an EOW officer. Khan also told officials that it had not struck her to question Thomas about the source of the money he gave her for household expenses. “She was unaware of Thomas’s wrongdoings as he would keep all the banking deals secret, and would not reveal anything to her,” said the officer.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:53 IST

top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
First illuminated image of the lunar surface released by Isro
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News