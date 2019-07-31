Will relocate Dongri tenants in a month, say Mumbai civic body and Mhada

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 00:20 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada ) on Tuesday assured the tenants of three dilapidated buildings in Dongri that they will be given alternative transit houses within a month.

The development comes after the tenants of the three buildings — Hyderi Manzil, Roshan Manzil, and Marium Manzil — went on a hunger strike outside the BMC’s B ward office to protest against the civic body and Mhada’s inaction over illegal and dilapidated buildings which have mushroomed in the area.

A senior Mhada official said, “Alternative homes will be given to the tenants of dilapidated buildings within a month.”

On July 17, the alleged illegal extension of a four-storeyed structure in Dongri, Kesarbai building, had collapsed, killing 13 people.

After assurance from the residents, the residents ended their hunger strike. Anwar Ali, a Dongri resident, said, “There are many dilapidated buildings in the area, several of which are owned by the Mhada, where residents continue to live as they cannot vacant easily. But Mhada is indifferent to our plight. Hence we sat on the strike.”

According to the authorities, the tenants of Hyderi Manzil and Roshan Manzil will be moved to transit homes in the vicinity within one month, while the residents of Mariam Manzil, which is the most dilapidated among the three buildings, will be rehabilitated within a week.

A senior BMC official from the ward told HT, “The civic body is acting against the illegal constructions in the ward on war-footing basis.”

