With 2,345 more cases, Maha breaches 40K mark; toll 1,454

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:23 IST

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,345 Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row of 2,000 or more fresh infections, taking the tally past the grim 40,000 mark to 41,642.

Of them, 28,454 are active cases, according to the state health department. This was the state’s second-highest one-day figure after Sunday, when it reported 2,347 infections.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,382 new cases, taking its total to 25,500.

The state data also showed that the number of cases doubled in just 12 days after it crossed the 20,000 mark on May 9. Maharashtra had crossed 10,000 cases on April 30. If fresh cases continue to be reported at this rate, Maharashtra is likely to cross the 50,000 mark by May 25.

The death toll of the state touched 1,454 as 64 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Of them, 41 were in Mumbai, nine in Malegaon, seven in Pune, three in Aurangabad, two in Navi Mumbai and one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur. The death toll of Mumbai touched 882.

Of the deaths, 31 were of above 60 years of age, while 29 were in the age group of 40 to 59 years and the remaining four were below the age of 40 years. Of the deceased, 38 had high-risk co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments, health officials said.

Officials said that they will have to wait for the fifth incubation period to end on May 31, after which they are expecting a gradual decline in fresh cases.

As more relaxations are set to come into force from Friday, the number of fresh cases in the state has started soaring, the figures indicate. The past five days have reported over 2,000 cases each. On May 17, there were 2,347 cases, May 18 had 2,033 new infections, May 19 reported 2,127 and May 20 saw 2,250 cases.

The state has experienced a significant rise since May 6, when it started getting over 1,000 cases daily. In the past 16 days, the state has recorded 26,283 cases, which means on an average, it is getting over 1,600 fresh cases daily.

In May (past 21 days) alone, the state has reported as many as 31,310 cases, whereas the total number of cases registered in April was 10,201.

Till April-end, the number of new cases were in the range of 500, after which it turned into four digits since May 6.

The fresh infections since May 6 are as follows: May 6 - 1,233; May 7 - 1,216, May 8 - 1,089; May 9 -1,165; May 10 - 1,278 cases, May 11 – 1,230; May 12 – 1,026; May 13 – 1,495; May 14 – 1,602, May 15 – 1,576 and May 16 – 1,606. Besides, on May 10, the state also declared 665 cases additionally, saying that they were registered in the few days prior to that and are being declared as per the Central government’s directive to bring the data at par with the national figures on the ICMR website.

The first case of coronavirus was reported on March 9 and it took 30 days for the state to cross the 1,000 mark. For the first 10,000 cases, it took 53 days.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said the state has not reached the community transmission stage — where the source of infection is unknown —as there is no exponential growth in the number of fresh cases. Also, state health authorities are expecting a flattening of the curve by this month end. “We are waiting for another 14-day incubation cycle to end on May 31, after which the rise is likely to come under control and gradually, the decline will start,” he said. He, however, also said if it doesn’t happen, then the rise may also lead to a community transmission stage.

The number of recoveries has also jumped to 11,726 as 1,408 patients recovered on Thursday.

The mortality rate of the state has come down to 3.54% (1390 deaths) on Wednesday, from 7.41% (148 cases) on April 13. However, it continued to be higher than the national mortality rate of 3.06% (3,435 deaths) till Wednesday, stated the data of the state medical education department.

Last week, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the peak has not come yet and it may come by June-end. “All the predictions about the rise in cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra have not come true, but the numbers are rising and the peak is yet to come. Going by the mathematical predictions, the actual peak is likely to come by June-end. It means by June-end, the number of cases in Mumbai will increase four times. We are trying to prevent it from happening, but we have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Tope had said.

So far, 26,865 people have been kept in institutional quarantine in the state and over 4,37,304 people have been put under home quarantine.

On Thursday, the state also completed 59 days of lockdown that was imposed from midnight of March 23, a day before the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was partially lifted on April 20 in the areas where there are no cases or minimal cases.

The state government, by its notification issued on Tuesday (May 19), allowed more industrial and commercial activities in rural and semi-urban areas by excluding them from red zones. The relaxations, however, will come into force from Friday. By restructuring red zones, it has also reduced the area under curbs of the lockdown to just 18 municipal corporations, having a population of 2.91 crore. Earlier, 14 districts with a population of 6.56 crore were under the red zones.

“Allowing more activities in more districts will help not only in ensuring revenue generation, but also in sending a positive message to people who are under distress due to the pandemic,” said a senior minister.

On Monday, the health department also declared to have conducted 3,19,710 tests at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra. Of them, 2,78,068 people tested negative.

State currently has 1,949 active containment zones. A total of 15,894 survey teams, comprising doctors and assisting staff, have screened more than 64.89 lakh people.

Of the state’s 36 districts, Gadchiroli was the only one that was not having a single case till May 18. However, some migrant workers, who returned to the district from Mumbai, tested positive and now it has seven cases.