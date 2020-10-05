Woman arrested with ₹11-lakh cocaine in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:03 IST

As part of its crackdown on drug peddlers in the city, officers of unit 7 of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested a 24-year-old woman with 109 gram cocaine worth ₹11 lakh on Saturday.

The arrested accused Manjusha Singh came to Mumbai a year ago and lived in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. She worked in a beauty parlour in the same area. However, she came in contact with a wanted drug peddler when she was in need of money, and the peddler convinced her to work for him, the officer said.

She delivered drugs twice on the directions of the drug peddler and got ₹10,000 per consignment. She, however, was not aware about the person to whom she delivered the narcotics to, said an officer.

Inspector Manish Shridhankar got information and laid a trap and arrested Singh on Friday evening. She was brought to the unit office where she confessed to being active in the racket for three to four months, said Shridhankar.

She was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody till Monday.

The suspect who gave the cocaine to Singh is still wanted and a police team has been looking for him, added Shridhankar.

The crime branch has arrested around a dozen peddlers in the past one week. A crime branch officer said that as smuggling of cocaine, heroin and hashish has reduced during lockdown, consumption of synthetic drugs has increased in the city.