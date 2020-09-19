Woman booked for slapping, abusing traffic constable in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:43 IST

A 46-year-old woman was booked by Bhoiwada police for slapping and abusing a traffic constable after she slipped from her bike at Parel TT Junction on Thursday.

The woman identified as Priti Khot, a resident of Parel village, was riding pillion with her daughter Megha on her motorbike when 42-year-old Harish Urankar stopped them for jumping the signal at Parel TT.

“When Urankar attempted to stop them, Khot’s daughter lost balance and fell. The constable then rushed to help them, but Khot held Urankar responsible for the fall. She slapped him and abused him,” said a traffic police officer from Bhoiwada traffic division.

“Following the incident, Urankar and other traffic officers took them to Bhoiwada police station for legal action. Urankar then filed a complaint against Priti for violating traffic rules, abusing and slapping an on-duty policeman. Police also fined her for traffic signal violation,” added the officer.

“We recorded Urankar’s statement and registered a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against Priti. We allowed her to go after serving her notice under section 41 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973,” said the officer.