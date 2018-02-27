Woman constable’s body found on Mumbai’s railway tracks

A woman police constable, suspected to be in her late 20’s, was found dead on the railway tracks between Sion and Kurla stations. Identified as Pratiksha Vishal Shende, the victim worked with local arms unit 1 of the Mumbai police.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered an accidental death case and are gathering evidence to find out if it was a suicide or an accident.

The Kurla GRP also found a bag, which had the police uniform in it. Sources said Shende, who is from Solapur, was suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and was on leave for the past 11 months.

According to the Kurla GRP, she suffered injuries after being hit by the Hyderabad DN Express. After she was found on the tracks, the Kurla station manager was informed and she was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The spot where the incident took place is too far from both stations and also is not a crossing point. She could have also fallen from train. We are looking at all possibilities and probing what exactly could have happened,” said a GRP official. “After we found the uniform in her bad, we knew she was a policewoman. The bag also had certain papers that indicated she was being treated for TB.”

Samadhan Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, Central Railway, said, “We have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the matter. We are gathering evidence.”

A senior official said, “She was on leave from work since March 30, 2017 as she was getting treated. We have found out that her husband works in a firm in Pune. We have informed the husband and other relatives, who are coming to Mumbai. The body will be handed over to them once the post-mortem is conducted.”