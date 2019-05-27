Woman finds out lover is married, sets herself on fire; man arrested

The Ghatkopar police recently arrested a 30-year-old IT engineer for allegedly cheating and raping a woman he was in a relationship with.

The incident came to light after the woman, on finding out that the man was already married, set herself on fire.

The accused hails from Nanded and is a resident of Pune. The woman, who is from Ghatkopar, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

According to the police, the two met on social media and began a relationship. “We have learnt that the couple got married in a temple, but the marriage was not registered. We are verifying these details,” said an officer from Ghatkopar police station.

“When the woman learnt that the man was already married to another woman, she confronted him. This became the cause of frequent fights between the couple. On May 15, she set herself on fire at her Ghatkopar residence. She was taken to the hospital by her family members,” the officer said.

On being alerted, the police went to the hospital and took the woman’s statement. A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On May 19, the accused was arrested from Nanded.

