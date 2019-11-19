e-paper
Woman, her son kill daughter over affair, arrested

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:43 IST
The Pydhonie police on Sunday arrested a woman for killing her 23-year-old daughter on Sunday. The accused, Paapu Waghela, 40, allegedly strangled her daughter Nirmala with a dupatta because she did not approve of the latter’s relationship with a man.

The incident took place on Sunday at 9pm at their residence near Sant Tukaram Road, Pydhonie. Nirmala was having an affair with a man for the past few months, but her family did not approve of the relationship and were forcing her to end it.

“On Sunday, Nirmala was packing her clothes to elope with her boyfriend when her mother stopped her. They argued and Wadhela strangled Nirmala to death with her dupatta. She then approached the police and confessed to the crime,” said a police officer.

The police also arrested Aakash Waghela, brother of the deceased, after they found that he was present during the attack and helped his mother to strangle his sister.

The Pydhonie police have registered a case against Waghela and Aakash, under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have recovered the dupatta and other evidence,” said the officer.

