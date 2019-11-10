Woman robbed of gold chain worth ₹1.3L in navi mumbai

mumbai

Nov 10, 2019

An unidentified man robbed a 24-year-old woman of her gold chain worth ₹1.28 lakh when she was walking to work near Juinagar railway station on Thursday morning.

Turbhe police have registered a case of robbery but have not been able to identify the accused yet.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15am when the complainant, Shukrata Patil, was walking past D-Mart mall near the railway station.

“Patil was going to her workplace in Andheri,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

The accused, identified as a man in his 20s, sneaked up behind Patil and snatched her gold chain.

“The accused managed to run away before anyone could catch him. The woman has provided us with a description and we are on the lookout for him,” said the officer.

Police said they are speaking to eye-witnesses to establish if the accused was a local. No arrest has been made so far.