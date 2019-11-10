e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Woman robbed of gold chain worth ₹1.3L in navi mumbai

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:42 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified man robbed a 24-year-old woman of her gold chain worth ₹1.28 lakh when she was walking to work near Juinagar railway station on Thursday morning.

Turbhe police have registered a case of robbery but have not been able to identify the accused yet.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15am when the complainant, Shukrata Patil, was walking past D-Mart mall near the railway station.

“Patil was going to her workplace in Andheri,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

The accused, identified as a man in his 20s, sneaked up behind Patil and snatched her gold chain.

“The accused managed to run away before anyone could catch him. The woman has provided us with a description and we are on the lookout for him,” said the officer.

Police said they are speaking to eye-witnesses to establish if the accused was a local. No arrest has been made so far.

top news
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
Can’t form government in Maharashtra on our own, BJP tells Governor Koshyari
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News