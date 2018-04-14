Woman walks into Mumbai restaurant, steals Rs2 lakh

The Khar police are on the lookout for a woman who stole around Rs2 lakh from a restaurant in Khar (West).

According to sources in the police, the theft took place on April 2, when the woman walked in to the restaurant as a regular customer and gained the trust of one of the employees at the cash counter.

“She went to the restaurant and started having a conversation with the manager. She then faked that she knew a person working there and showed something to him on her phone to gain access to the computer,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

“The manager was told that the man she knew had asked her to do some work on the computer. The manager believed her and allowed her to use the system. She took out around Rs2 lakh from the drawer, which was the restaurant’s earning till then on that day,” said the officer.

Police said she left the restaurant after that. “When the manager returned to the counter, the woman was not present. Before leaving, when he checked the cash in the drawer, he found it was missing. A complaint was registered after that on April 3,” said the officer.

Police have taken the statements of the witnesses to track the girl.