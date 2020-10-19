Women commuters on Mumbai trains: No consensus between railways and Maharashtra government yet?

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:41 IST

Even as the state has asked railways to allow all women commuters to travel by Mumbai suburban trains on Friday, the railways and state officials are yet to reach a consensus on the standard operating procedure (SOP) and operations of more train services. While the railways stated they have asked the state to provide the quantum of increase in passengers and are ready to permit women to travel by local trains, state authorities have questioned the delay.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said he will again write to the railways. “We had announced the decision, written a letter to the railways and had informed them about the time slot. They have promised us about allowing women commuters in suburban trains in the court. I have also had an interaction with union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior railway officials. I don’t know why it has been delayed. Tomorrow again [on Tuesday], I will be writing a letter to the railways in this regard,” Kumar told HT.

The Maharashtra government has allowed women commuters to travel in local trains in the stipulated time from between 11am and 3pm, and 7pm till late midnight from October 17. The idea behind the proposal is to make private offices adopt staggered office timings to prevent crowding of trains. The railways are expected to allow all women commuters to travel during non-peak hours from this week. The central and western railways have asked the state to provide an estimated increase in the number of passengers. “We are looking at operating additional trains in the time slot provided by the state. Additional women special trains (women-only trains) can also be operated. However, the decision will only be taken after the state conveys the estimated increase in passengers along with the implementation of QR-based code system and other modalities,” said a senior railway official.

Currently, both the CR and WR operate two women special local train services each. Train services are operational only for employees working in essential care, along with differently abled commuters and cancer patients. The railways had on Friday night forwarded the request of state government to the railway board that supervises functioning of zonal railways. The board has sent the proposal for nod of the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

On Sunday, senior railway authorities and state discussed over the phone the modalities and increase in the number of passengers. Kumar and Bhalla also discussed the issue.

Meanwhile, the WR on Monday issued a statement that the railways have asked the state government to convey the quantum of passengers likely to increase.

“Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) have also looked into the issue and have asked state government authorities to finalise the necessary modalities in view of Covid-19 pandemic and convey the same to the Railways. The decision will be based to ensure that social & medical protocols like social distancing with regards to prevailing Covid-19 protocols can be followed,” read the statement.