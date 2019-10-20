e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Writing’s on the wall: come rain or shine, go out and vote

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:29 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Thane

Thane Citizens Foundation and the district collector organised a wall painting event at Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School at Pokhran Road to spread voter awareness.

“Passers-by will see the wall painting and will be reminded of their right,” said Yash Muthal, 14, a resident of Hiranandani Estates.

Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizens Foundation, was impressed by the enthusiasm of the youngsters.

“When we were contemplating calling off the event owning to rain on Saturday, the youngsters came forward and said they would paint the wall with creative messages,” said Augustine.

Around 25 youngsters gathered to paint the wall with a message.

Artist Sonal Kulkarni, 56, was one of them.

“I sketched the seasons in the city and wrote in Marathi: Rain or sunshine, one must vote. The weather should not be an excuse to go out and cast your vote,” said Kulkarni.

Vaidehi Ranade, assistant collector, Thane district, said, “This is part of our awareness campaign. We aim to have a better turnout this election. We have roped in people of all age groups to spread the awareness.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:29 IST

