Year after murder, Mumbai cops turn to social media for leads

More than a year after a man’s partially decomposed body was found in a nullah in Vile Parle in 2017, the Mumbai crime branch has now decided to circulate his sketch, detailed description and pictures through WhatsApp to other state police to get some leads.

The police has prepared the victim’s sketch to make it easier for them to identify him, said a crime branch officer.

According to police, the victim is suspected to be a Sikh as he was wearing a Sikh flag pendant. He had long hair and was wearing a steel ‘kada’ in his right hand.

“Even after several attempts, the man could not been identified. The accused is still at large,” said Arun Sawant, police inspector, crime branch, who has been visiting Gurudwaras in the city with the victim’s picture for identification. On December 31, 2017, the man’s body was found at Irla.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 04:56 IST