Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank case: CBI gets custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan till May 10

Yes Bank case: CBI gets custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan till May 10

mumbai Updated: May 09, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday extended the CBI custody of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested in connection with Yes Bank fraud case, till May 10.

The CBI on Friday told the court that the accused when they left the city on April 8 for Mahabaleshwar, carried several mobiles which were of their employees and also of their relatives. The agency is now checking what these phones were used for and also if there were any exchange of emails or messages from these phones. The plea was objected by the defence lawyers.

The court, however, after hearing prosecution granted custody of the two for two more days till May 10.

According to the CBI FIR, between April and June, 2018, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), which is till date not redeemed. It is further alleged that Yes bank had sanctioned loan to RKW developers, where Dheeraj is a director and the whole amount was siphoned off by Kapil. CBI has alleged that In return, Wadhawan allegedly “paid a kickback of ₹600 crore” to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

