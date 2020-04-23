Yes Bank fraud case: Wadhawans get protection from arrest till Monday

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:22 IST

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday granted the promoters of DHFL group Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, protection from arrest till Monday in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) objected to their plea for anticipatory bail and the hearing on the plea is now scheduled on Monday.

The brothers had moved the PMLA court for anticipatory bail fearing arrest by the ED which is probing money laundering allegations against the brothers. The special court had scheduled the hearing for Thursday, directing the ED to submit its reply on their plea.

On Thursday, ED submitted a reply, objecting to the plea on several grounds. However, the plea could not be heard as the court time ended by 2pm. Meanwhile, Amit Desai, lawyer for the two, pleaded to file a rejoinder to ED’s response.