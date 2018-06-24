You will have to wait till July to use Mumbra bypass in Thane

The Mumbra bypass repair work, which started on May 8, was supposed to be completed by mid-June.

The public works department (PWD) said the work will be over by July.

When it started work, the PWD had given a deadline of two months to complete it. Only the first phase of the work will be completed by July. The second phase will start after July. The PWD officials said that they will not shut the road for the second phase.

The work on the 7-km stretch from Y junction to Mumbra Retibunder also has a 300-metre rail overbridge. The bearings of the bridge had worn off making it unsafe for motorists. The repair work also includes changing of the deck slab and relaying the road.

A PWD official said, “In the first phase of repair work, the deck slab will be laid. In the second, the bearings of the bridge will be fitted. We have completed around 70 per cent work in the first phase.”

“Out of the total six slabs, we have laid three slabs while the remaining three will be laid by end of next week. Then, we will have to give a curing period of 28 days, which will also be subjected to the rains. Only then will the vehicles be allowed to ply,” he said.

The bearings on the bridge can be fitted even while vehicles are plying on the bridge. “The work will not be delayed more than a week or two. We can open the bypass by next month,” the officer added.

The rains and the continuous flow of heavy traffic below the bridge had slowed down repair works, claimed the authority.

A portion of the road caved in during the first showers earlier this month. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) wrote to the PWD, asking them to take measures to prevent any accident due to landslide.

The official added, “We have started installing a protective net along the bypass to prevent rocks and stones from falling below the bridge. Since there are no vehicles on the bypass, the work will be finished in next couple of days.”

Every day, around 15,000 containers and thousands of light vehicles pass through Mumbra bypass. The closure of the road had affected the traffic in Thane, Navi Mumbai and the Mulund Airoli areas.

“Those going to Shil Phata or Diva from Thane used the Mumbra bypass. Since the closure of the road for repair work, the vehicles have to enter Mumbra,” said Kailash Patil, 36, resident of Mumbra.

‘We have to face severe traffic congestion in areas such as Amrut Nagar, Shimla Park, Gulab Park and Kausa. Every evening, the traffic worsens and we it takes double the time for us to reach home from Mumbra,” added Patil.

Since the closure of the bypass, vehicles going to Navi Mumbai have to take the Eastern Express Highway.

“This leads to a major jam along the Eastern Express Highway from Anandnagar toll plaza to Kopri Bridge,” said Deepak Menon, 33, resident of Vasant Leela.

“The traffic situation on Kopri bridge is worse during peak hours. With the onset of monsoon, this jam will only worsen,” added Menon.

BUILT 7 YEARS AGO

The Mumbra bypass was constructed seven years ago to restrict the heavy vehicles entering Mumbra . The road has developed cracks and potholes. During monsoon, there is also danger of landslide. More than 50,000 heavy vehicles including trucks, trailers and containers ply on the road towards Bhiwandi, Taloja, Panvel and JNPT. Vehicles going towards Delhi, Agra, Ahmedabad and Chennai also use this bypass. The road is under the state public works department.