Mumbai school events: Kharghar school wins handball tournament

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:15 IST

Students of Apeejay School, Kharghar, recently won the under-14 girls School State Handball Championship.

The tournament was organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services Government of Maharashtra, Pune, at Atma Malik English School, Moholi-Aatgaon, in Thane district.

The team consisted of Arshiya Shah, Afrah Khatif, Vamika Soni, Richa Handa, Samiriddhi kumar , Janice Andrea, Prasanna More, Chaarvi Rathure, Barkha kumar, Aniv Singh, Janvi Jadhav and Neha Gaikwad. From the team, four players — Vamika Soni, Neha Gaikwad, Arahiya Shah and Afrah Khatif — were selected for playing at the state level.

The team was guided by the coach Pradnyanand Kambleand, and supported by principal Tejaswini Katdare and chairperson Sushma Paul Berlia.

School celebrates spirit of children

St Mary’s High School, Mira Road, recently celebrated Children’s Day.

On the occasion, a special assembly was conducted by the teachers. The teachers even performed songs and mimicry.

Various games were organised for the students. At the end of the day, a cake was cut and distributed among the children.

Children’s Day event at Andheri school

St Arnold’s High School and Junior College, Andheri , recently celebrated Children’s Day. The celebrations began with a prayer conducted by teachers, followed by a prayer dance and a singing performance. This was followed by two energetic dance performances — one a folk dance and the other a western dance — and a small skit was also performed by teachers. The students then proceeded to their classrooms where they were served snacks.