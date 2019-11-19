e-paper
Mumbai school events: Students celebrate the English language

Important and interesting events that took place at Mumbai schools recently.

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students celebrate the English language.
Students celebrate the English language.(HT)
         

Apeejay School, Kharghar, recently celebrated English Week.

The celebration included special assemblies featuring motivational precepts, teachers and students talking on the importance of English language.

This was followed by recitation of poems, book reviews, newspaper reading, talking about the life and works of English writers and poets, delivery of soliloquies and famous dialogues from classic literature and English plays.

Charts about English grammar, different genres of English literature, and important authors and poets were displayed in the school. The aim was to enhance student’s thinking skills, sharpen the listening, speaking, reading and writing skills and to learn the correct usage of spoken English.

The event was a success due to the support of Principal Tejaswini Katdare; the head of English department, Judith John; and the teachers.

Children’s day celebration

Students from the primary section of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Colaba, recently celebrated Children’s Day.

The students were dressed in colourful costumes and delivered dialogues during the fancy dress competition.

A drawing competition was organised for the students.

The school gave out little gifts of chocolates and pencils to the children. Principal Pramila Pal and vice principal Mohammed Asif Hussain presided over the events.

Ludo Competition

Bharat English High School, Kopri Colony, Thane (East), recently celebrated Children’s Day.

The school organised a ludo competition for students.

