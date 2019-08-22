Naigaon school welcomes its new leaders

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:01 IST

St Francis Xavier’s High School in Naigaon organised its investiture ceremony for the 2019-20 academic year recently. During the special occasion, the newly-appointed head girl, Namira R Khan and head boy Hitesh Roy, along with their team of 20 officebearers of the four different houses were initiated to don the mantle of responsibility and carry out their duties with dedication.

The ceremony began with the lighting the diya by principal Sunita Fernandes and the school manager Benedict Pereira. The choir sang the school anthem and the song Itni Shakti Hamein Dena Data. The ceremonial pinning of the badges and handing over of the sashes to the new candidates was done by the principal and manager. All the new office-bearers took an oath to shoulder their responsibilities firmly.

The principal congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers and advised the student council members to take their responsibilities seriously and be loving and caring to all their fellow students. The school manager encouraged the students to do their best and take the school to new heights. He expressed hope that they would perform their duties with utmost diligence. The program ended with the song Hum Honge Kamyab and the national anthem.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:53 IST