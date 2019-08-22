e-paper
Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

School felicitates scholarship recipient

Podar International School in Kalyan added another feather in its cap recently as it celebrated one of its students receiving a scholarship from the government

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Advait Vaibhav Thakre of Podar International School, Kalyan, was awarded a scholarship by MP Eknath Shinde.
Podar International School in Kalyan added another feather in its cap recently as it celebrated one of its students receiving a scholarship from the government.

Advait Vaibhav Thakre of Class 6 was awarded a scholarship by member of Parliament (MP) Eknath Shinde at an award ceremony organised at the Thane collector’s office.

“To those of you who received honours, awards and distinctions, I say well done,” said the school’s principal Smarajit Das Gupta, while addressing the students. “Succeeding in life is as simple as being a good student. All you have to do is pay attention, work hard and give your best shot,” he added.

