School felicitates scholarship recipient
Podar International School in Kalyan added another feather in its cap recently as it celebrated one of its students receiving a scholarship from the governmentmumbai Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:12 IST
Podar International School in Kalyan added another feather in its cap recently as it celebrated one of its students receiving a scholarship from the government.
Advait Vaibhav Thakre of Class 6 was awarded a scholarship by member of Parliament (MP) Eknath Shinde at an award ceremony organised at the Thane collector’s office.
“To those of you who received honours, awards and distinctions, I say well done,” said the school’s principal Smarajit Das Gupta, while addressing the students. “Succeeding in life is as simple as being a good student. All you have to do is pay attention, work hard and give your best shot,” he added.
