Student council of Podar International school Kalyan sworn in to office

The investiture ceremony of the newly elected student council took place recently at Podar International School, CBSE, Kalyan.

Shiv Chhatrapati Rajya Krida Puraskar awardee Ankur Ahir was the chief guest. Shiv Chhatrapati Rajya Krida Puraskar is the highest sports award given out annually to players of Maharashtra by the government of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Nandi, principal of Podar International School, CAIE, Kalyan and Smarajit Dasgupta, principal of Podar International School, ICSE, Kalyan were the guests of honour.

The ceremony was inaugurated by the guests and the school prindents cipal Bhavesh Bhalerao. This was synchronised with the rendering of the prayer song by the school choir.

The guests and audience were welcomed with a foot-tapping motivational song and a classical dance performance by the stuof the school. In his address, the principal spoke about the democratic procedures followed by the school while conducting the student council election.

The guests and the principal conferred the newly elected student council members and the house in-charge teachers with badges, sashes and flags.

The principal administered the oath to the student council and all office-bearers took the same.

In his speech, chief guest Ahir congratulated the newly elected leaders and expressed his views on leadership qualities. He also appreciated the school, saying the even had been conducted “wonderfully”.

The newly elected head girl, Shreya Nair, proposed the vote of thanks.

