‘Teacher training is vital for education system,’ says Kavita Sanghvi

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 13:22 IST

What is the biggest professional challenge you face in your role as a principal?

The biggest professional challenge is finding the space and time for action researches which can enable organisations to integrate the latest inventions, technology and drive changes. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, it is imperative that we equip our teachers and students with skills to be ready for enormous changes in the environment and integrate the new learning within the curriculum so as to make it dynamic.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes. A teacher is a lifelong learner and learning never stops. So, no matter what the situation or circumstance, as a teacher, you keep adapting and updating yourself.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Your comments.

The definition of success is the “accomplishment of an aim or purpose”. Today, the aim or purpose is more towards self-promotion and self-suitability. Thus, if the aim or purpose is compromised, so will be the path towards success. One needs to learn to put others before one’s self for true success.

What emphasis do you put on teacher training?

An untrained teacher will cause more harm than good. He or she is the most dangerous tool within the system, as the learning and information passed over will be irrelevant and not transferable. Thus, teacher training is vital for a good education system. For example in South Korea, teachers have to go for in-service training and special training opportunities that include research sabbaticals or studying abroad. To implement the 2017 revision of the national curriculum, they trained 13,000 teachers. Also, training is a ladder to the promotion and advancement of career opportunities.

What in your view is GenNext’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

The strength is they are technologically savvy, confident and quick to learn. The only areas of improvement are lack of patience and too much interference of parents to make life easy which in turn makes them weak to face challenges in life.

How can the elderly contribute to a student’s growth?

Stories of their life and our culture can help inculcate values and positive attitude within students. The belief in people, community and friends, the patience and desire to wait for your turn can build the student’s self-esteem, which in turn will help them have deep and strong relationships.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media should foster positive relationships between all stakeholders, as every educator has entered the profession to connect with the students and help them manifest their potentials. Every student needs to believe in their teacher and draw strength from them. At times, when any malpractice does happen which is grave, prompt action can help curb others.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:58 IST