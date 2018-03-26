100% band’s Seo Min-Woo dies of cardiac arrest at 33, Korean pop fans heartbroken

Korean pop star Seo Min-Woo, popularly called Minwoo, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 33. On Monday, South Korea’s T.O.P media released an official statement about the sudden death of 100% band’s lead.

The statement said: “We are sorry to inform you of a sudden heartbreaking news. On March 25, our artist 100% member Seo Minwoo has left us. The deceased had been found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in Gangnam (Seoul), so the 911 emergency team had arrived but he was declared dead. We are in grief as this unfortunate news is reaching the deceased member’s family, fellow 100% members, T.O.P media colleagues, employees, and celebrities. Minwoo has guided the members well as the team’s eldest, and he was a friend who sincerely loved his members and fans.Our sorrow is greater because everyone who had known Minwoo is aware of his kindness and dedication. His funeral will be a quiet affair as desired by his family.”

Internet was flooded by his fans paying their condolences. “Minwoo was so talented, I wasn’t a hardcore fan but they made some really good songs and he was such a good person, it saddens me for this to happen, wrote one.

Another Korean pop follower wrote, “I’m so heartbroken about Minwoo from 100% life is so unfair and takes people from us way to early. Condolences to his family, his members and everybody that loved him.”