Aditya Narayan: Right now, I am a global citizen

music

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:34 IST

Singer Aditya Narayan released a song last week that he and his friends had written six years ago. Titled Main Dooba Rahun, it could not see the light of the day all these years only because the singer didn’t have enough funds. “Paise nahi the naa yaar. Somehow, every time I heard that song, or played it, I always envisioned myself on a beach. I wanted to make a video with it. But then, there is just so much money involved in the logistics. We had to wait, till I had some money,” he shares.

The song has crossed over seven million views on YouTube since its release. The singer wants to donate whatever he earns from the song to the PM Cares Fund. That’s his way of joining the global crusade against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Right now, I don’t think of myself as a citizen of Mumbai or a citizen of India. I am a global citizen, and we have to contribute in whatever way we can to this fight against this monster of a disease. Even if the song doesn’t generate a lot of money, I will donate at least Rs 1 lakh to the PM Cares fund,” he says.

Being the son of the famous singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan always knew that his foot was through the proverbial door in the music industry. Yet, it was important for him to be known as an individual, rather than the son of a famous singer.

“I never considered myself a celebrity’s son. I never envisioned my father helping me achieve the dreams and aspirations I have had. I wanted to do something on my own,” he says, accepting the fact that his journey of becoming a musician cannot be compared to those “who came here with nothing”, just like his father.

“My father was born in a village somewhere on the Bihar Nepal border. He grew up in a house made of mud. Now, he is respected not just by a nation, but the entire world. And me? I was born in Mumbai. I can’t even imagine what my father went through. I have a lot of respect for people who come to this industry and have no help,” he says.