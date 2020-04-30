e-paper
Home / Music / Arjun Kanungo’s father dies of liver cancer, singer says ‘until we meet again’

Arjun Kanungo’s father dies of liver cancer, singer says ‘until we meet again’

Singer Arjun Kanungo’s father breathed his last on Wednesday, after a long battle with liver cancer.

music Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kanungo lost his father on Wednesday.
Singer Arjun Kanungo lost his father on Wednesday, after a long battle with liver cancer. He shared the tragic news of the death on social media with a throwback photo, which was captioned, “Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.”

Condolences poured in from members of the music fraternity. Singer Darshan Raval wrote, “I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother.” Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, “Arjun. My love and prayers are with you and the whole fam. May he rest in peace.” Composer Vishal Mishra wrote, “Bhai I pray that his soul rests in peace. All my prayers with you!”

 

View this post on Instagram

Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.

A post shared by 👑Arjun👑 (@arjunkanungo) on

Last year, in an Instagram post, Arjun revealed that his father was battling stage 4 liver cancer. “My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f**king scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he’s been fighting it with so much dignity and I’m really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it’s thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you’ve dealt with this,” he wrote.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

 

Arjun is known for his songs such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Aaya Na Tu and Hona Chaida.

