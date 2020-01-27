Billie Eilish sweeps the Grammys with brother Finneas, is youngest Best New Artist in awards history

music

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:48 IST

The edgy, avant-pop album that siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas created in a small bedroom made a big splash at the 2020 Grammy Awards, winning 11 honours for the musical family. When We All Fall sleep, Where Do We Go?-- created in the musicians’ Los Angeles home — helped Eilish win the top four honours, including album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist. The 18-year-old is the young artist to achieve the feat.

Finneas — who co-wrote, produced and engineered the album, walked away as Sunday’s top winner with six. Eilish won five honours. Together, they also won best pop vocal album, while Finneas’ individual honours included home producer of the year (non-classical) and best engineered album (non-classical).

“This is my first Grammys. I never thought this would happen in my whole life,” Eilish said. “I genuinely wanna say I am so grateful and I only wanna say that I am so grateful.” Finneas added that they “just make music in a bedroom together and we still do that.”

Also read: Grammy 2020 Awards Live: Billie Eilish wins first Grammy, Lizzo honours Kobe

“This is to all the kids who are making music in the bedroom today — you’re going to get one of these,” Finneas said. The bedroom where they created magic was brought to life when they hit the stage and performed When the Party’s Over, which featured Finneas on keys and Eilish singing in a soft, pitch perfect tone.

Los Angeles, where the show was held, had a central theme at the show Sunday: local icons Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle were honoured and celebrated at the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more