Guru Randhawa: We should take care of a soldiers family just like our own

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:44 IST

More than talking “about it” on social media, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who recently pledged to donate, Rs One Lakh each, to the families of the four soldiers from Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the Galawan Valley on June 15, feels “responsible” to help families of such brave men, who “sacrificed” their lives for the country.

“A soldier sacrifices his life for the country and it’s people. I believe it is our responsibility to help the soldiers’ family who sacrificed for us, as per our capacity. I am quite patriotic at heart and love my country more than anything and the soldiers and the forces that are protecting us throughout the year,” he tells us.

Explaining his motivation behind donating to the martyrs’ families, Guru says, “Many a times, a soldier who is fighting for the country and is the only earning member of their family and once he’s martyred, we all should take care of their family like our own in our respective states and home town. Together, if we do our little part we can make a huge change. Together we can do it. I salute every soldier with all my heart,” he tells us.

The 28-year-old singer says he is a “big fan” of the “real heroes” who are there for us “day and night. And I try to apply the same in my life through my music, bring a positive change and be there for its people like soldiers do. I believe, it is responsibility for each one of us and not just talk about it on social media. But, it is important to help their families in their respective states and home town, because whatever they do, they do it for us,” he signs off.

