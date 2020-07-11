e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Guru Randhawa: We should take care of a soldiers family just like our own

Guru Randhawa: We should take care of a soldiers family just like our own

Singer Guru Randhawa talks to us about his pledge to donate Rs one lakh to each of the families of the four soldiers from Punjab, who sacrificed their lives while fighting to the Chinese Army in the Galawan Valley, on June 15.

music Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:44 IST
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
Singer Guru Randhawa feels responsible to help families of brave men, who sacrifice their lives for the country.  
Singer Guru Randhawa feels responsible to help families of brave men, who sacrifice their lives for the country.  
         

More than talking “about it” on social media, singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa, who recently pledged to donate, Rs One Lakh each, to the families of the four soldiers from Punjab who sacrificed their lives in the Galawan Valley on June 15, feels “responsible” to help families of such brave men, who “sacrificed” their lives for the country.  

“A soldier sacrifices his life for the country and it’s people. I believe it is our responsibility to help the soldiers’ family who sacrificed for us, as per our capacity. I am quite patriotic at heart and love my country more than anything and the soldiers  and the forces that are protecting us throughout the year,” he tells us.

Explaining his motivation behind donating to the martyrs’ families, Guru says, “Many a times, a soldier who is fighting for the country and is the only earning member of their family and once he’s martyred, we all should take care of their family like our own in our respective states and home town. Together, if we do our little part we can make a huge change. Together we can do it. I salute every soldier with all my heart,” he tells us.

The 28-year-old singer says he is a “big fan” of the “real heroes” who are there for us “day and night.  And I try to apply the same in my life through my music, bring a positive change and be there for its people like soldiers do. I believe, it is responsibility for each one of us and not just talk about it on social media. But, it is important to help their families in their respective states and home town, because whatever they do, they do it for us,” he signs off. 

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

top news
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
Disengagement between India and China is ‘work in progress’: S Jaishankar
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
As Covid-19 spikes, B S Yediyurappa slaps week-long complete lockdown on Bengaluru
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
Kanhaiya Kumar to campaign for Bihar polls from August
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In