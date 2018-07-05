I evolve quickly and so does my taste: Meghdeep Bose

Meghdeep Bose, who has been in the industry for the last five years, is known for his music arrangement of several songs including ‘Swaag se karenge swagat’ (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017), ‘Bol do ba zara’ (Azhar, 2016) and ‘Jab tak’ (M.S. Dhoni, 2016), as well as albums. He is currentlyworking as a music arranger andproducer for films such as Bharat and Student of the Year 2 for Vishal Shekhar, Eela for Amit Trivedi and a couple of songs for Amaal Mallik’s forthcoming films.On bringing out variations in music with every song, Bose says,“It’s in the arrangement of the song that matters the most. I’ve always made sure that I write a fresh style of arrangement when producing a song.”

Meghdeep recalls how as a four-year-old he would watch his father conduct vocal dubbing sessions ata local studio. Gradually, observing his music, his studio rehearsals and recordings became a way of life and rather an inseparable part of him. “My childhood was spent in studios rather than on playgrounds. As I grew up, I could observe more closely. Gradually, I understood, the leadership quality and authority that my father practised at work. The joy of achieving something together as a team used to reflecton everyone’s face after a recording session with him, and it was so beautiful to watch.”

Bose didn’t have a proper foundation in western classical music until his college days. However, he was determined to learn it, because of the importance it has as far as music arrangement and production is concerned. “There were no teachers in Madhya Pradesh back then. I used to travel to Mumbai every month to learn piano lessons. I would come back and practice for about 10 hours a day as I knew I had started late and I had very less time in hand before I hit the professional market.”

Meghdeep goes on to add that there’s no particular source for him when it comes to music. “I evolve quickly and so does my taste. I believe having influences is very important and having just one is deadly. Influences and inspirations, if sought, can be found anywhere and everywhere like in the song ‘Besabriyaan’ from the film M.S. Dhoni, I drew inspiration from the announcement music at railway stations and made the intro music for the song.”