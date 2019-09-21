Indian multimedia producer hired by distinguished New York conceptual artist

music

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 14:05 IST

Indians making waves in various fields throughout the world isn’t something new, and the latest to figure on that list is Aseem Suri from New Delhi, who has joined New York’s prominent Irene Mamiye Studios as the leading multimedia producer. Irene Mamiye is a renowned French American artist, whose richly layered works have been displayed at CBS television, Calvin Klein, NY, National September 11 Memorial and Museum, and Sumitomo Corporation of America Headquarters among others, and invited Aseem, a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology and Berklee College of Music in Boston, to work together.

Mamiye’s extensive body of work, including digital images, videos, and furniture designs, has been widely exhibited across the United States and featured in Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Vanity Fair, People Magazine, Elle Décor and InStyle.

Aseem says, “I’m working on some very interesting pieces at Irene’s studio. Adapting and extending from her vast body of work, the medium and role definitions keep changing based on the intent of the piece, so while in one project I might be working with sound, in another i’d be working with motion sensing and 3D modelled scenes. This fluidity makes the work all the more exciting.”

One of the most sought-after multimedia producers and designers of his generation in world music industry, Aseem often works together with other renowned international artists, musicians and producers. Suri was a Technical Director for multimedia/ music installation Oasis which was displayed at the prestigious Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, one of the largest exhibition centres in the US. His other collaborative work, OPERAND, was exhibited at the Rose

Kennedy Greenway for FIGMENT, Boston’s premier interactive public art festival. A recipient of the highly coveted Roland Endowed Scholarship for excellence and artistry in Music Technology, and outstanding achievement in music synthesis, and Robert Moog Award for excellence in sound design and sound art at Berklee, Suri’s work under the Edison Award winner Christopher Janney resulted in “the slice of MIT”, a highly acclaimed interactive installation LIGHT SHADOW: MLK, on permanent display in Cambridge, MA.

His first project for Irene Mamiye Studios, he informs us, is an “interactive multimedia piece I HEAR YOU.” He is aiming to recreate audio surveillance into an immersive ecological tapestry for the gallery setting. I HEAR YOU will be displayed at prestigious Harvest works exhibition on Governors Island in New York.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 14:04 IST