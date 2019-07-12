Jasbir Jassi recreates Dil Lai Gayi Kudi for Sonakshi Sinha, says ‘Modern hona paap ki baat nahi hai’

His songs still remain party starters, primarily Dil Lai Gayi Kudi, which has been used in Bollywood films too. And now, yet another song of singer-composer Jasbir Jassi has been recreated for the film Khandaani Shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Music composer Tanishq Baghchi has been the man behind using the track again for the film. Jasbir says, “The reactions for remakes is usually not good. But Tanishq is doing such songs,a dn people are liking them. He has retained the melody, and now, the songs’ reach will increase. It’s been 16 years since the original came out. The generation, which might have been 15-16 then, is now 30-32. It makes me happy that the newer generation is also responding well to it.”

The reactions post the release have been good. “Some people say that the old version was good, since the melody is embedded in their minds. But the newer people are liking it. My friends have been telling me that children are talking about the new Koka, there’s buzz, they are watching it on YouTube. I am being told that the young generation also wants to talk to me about it. Freshness ki baat hai,” adds Jasbir.

Doesn’t it get tough to retain the essence of the original in a remake? “Tough bauhaut ho jaata hai. There’s an old thing stuck in our head… but I am open to experiment, and I keep doing it. It’s a problem for other people. Maine apne aap ko updte kiya hai. I don’t fear it. I understand the new techniques, the new sounds which have come in. To use that with grace in today’s time is difficult. I am trying. I am modern, but never vulgar. I never sing dirty lyrics. My songs should be heard even when you are at home. Modern hona paap ki baat nahi hai,” Jasbir explains.

