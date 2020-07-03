Jasleen Royal disappointed at Kabir Singh being called Shahid Kapoor’s music album

music

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:08 IST

Singer Jasleen Royal has raised her voice for musicians and singers who are often overlooked in favour of stars, even on music albums.

Sharing a screenshot of news alerts about the Kabir Singh music album hitting 1 billion streams online, Jasleen tweeted, “I thought.. its the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album! # KabirSingh.” All the news items said “Shahid Kapoor, Kiara AdvanI’s Kabir Singh crosses 1 billion streams online”. None of them mentioned the musicians, lyricist or singers involved in making of the songs of the 2019 film.

I thought.. its the composers, lyricists and singers who make a music album! # KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/HxviVpmGKM — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile think about Loveyatri's album. It had new comers in it 🙃 — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) July 3, 2020

When a Twitter user decided to tell Jasleen the reason why the actors were mentioned, saying, “Yes, but stars sell,” Jasleen was quick to point out Loveyatri - a film that had newcomers as lead actors but the songs did well. “Meanwhile think about Loveyatri’s album. It had new comers in it,” Jasleen tweeted.

Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva composed the Kabir Singh songs, while Irshad Kamil, Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar and Mithoon wrote the lyrics. Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar lent their voices for the songs.

Also read: Saroj Khan death: Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan lead TV stars in paying tribute to ‘masterji’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has always voiced her concerns over musicians not getting due credit and she told Hindustan Times in an interview last week, “The fact that we don’t have a real music industry in a country as big as India, should bother all of us. It’s a mere subset of the film industry with a few interconnected families calling the shots. There is more than enough talent, music and enormous love for music for all of us to have built a thriving independent music industry, after so many years of independence. Music sells almost everything in this country including election campaigns, toothpaste, sporting events and big budget films, but is sadly the most undermined commodity.”

Palash Sen had also told Hindustan Times in an interview last month, “Bollywood films are promoted on the wheels of music and where do you see the musician? You only see an actor in his mid-50s and a young heroine, at the most the director. Where is the musician promoted.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more