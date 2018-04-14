Music is the lifeline of our house: Mithoon

Music composer Mithoon recalls his first association with music, which started at the age of three. “I would stand at the door and hear my father’s music. I could hear him play the harmonium along with other musicians and the director [while composing music for a film]. Once the session would get over, I would go in and pick up the tambourine and make up for the lost privilege of being inside the room. That’s how it all started,” says Mithoon. He is a firm believer in God and believes that everything that a person receives comes from above. In a freewheeling chat, Mithoon talks about his influences, his equation with his father and more.

Tell us about your experience working on the music of Mercury?

Working on Mercury has been adventurous. It is a silent film and when I was approached for the film, I was curious to know what my role would be in this kind of a project. I was briefed that they were looking to create a promo musical, in fact, multiple of them which won’t be part of the film but would be a showcase to the film. That was something I have never done before. It was interesting, as Prabhudeva was to feature in all of them. The idea was to create a dance track keeping in mind his popularity. This again was something I had not done. An entire feature of 10 minutes is created which is metaphorical to the film’s narrative, speaks about the film’s vibe and yet doesn’t give away too much.

Mithoon was inspired by his grandfather Pt Ramprasad Sharma, my uncle, Pyarelalji [of Laxmikant Pyarelal fame], my father Naresh Sharma and Madan Mohan saab

Do you focus more on the lyrics or sound of a song? How do you manage to maintain a balance?

As a composer, the song that I connect to is like a human being with a body and soul and everything has an equal role. My focus is on creating honest music that reaches people. In certain songs, the poetry is more dominating, and in others, the melody is more on the forefront. It really depends on the emotion and the need of the story. Everything needs equal attention and I don’t believe either of them is more important.

Where do you draw your musical influences from?

My musical influences changed while growing up because I grew up in a family of musicians. The greatest heroes were within my family itself. My grandfather Pt Ramprasad Sharma, my uncle, Pyarelalji [of Laxmikant Pyarelal fame], my father Naresh Sharma and Madan Mohan saab influenced me a lot. Western greats such as Miles Davis, Chick Correa and the score writing of John Williams also had an impact on me. So many musicians around the world have influenced me and I can’t get all of them in one answer. Even today, I listen to some musicians and I just get on a trip about their work. I discover new bands everyday and I spend hours listening to their music so I still get influenced by good music.

Mithoon composed music for the song Lo Safar for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2

Do you discuss work with your father at home?

We definitely don’t discuss work at home, but we discuss music at home as an art which is the very lifeline of our house. My father heard ‘Lo safar’ (Baaghi 2) not in the recording studio but for the first time when the song released. That night he walked into my room and complimented me saying that he really liked it and then we discussed the flow of the songs about how the poetry and instrumentation was used in that song. I shared my thoughts with him and he gave me positive feedback which was very valuable. So, we do have conversations like that.

Today every music director enjoys collaborations. However, you like to work alone. Why?

I am very much open to collaborations. However, I just feel that as an artiste, I have always been independent and individualistic right from the beginning. I would definitely be open to collaborating with another composer or an instrumentalist because I feel that is what music is. It is much more than just a profession and it is a binding factor for various cultures around the world. That is something which I am definitely open to but I would want to do it in an organic way. I don’t think it can be planned on paper and I haven’t really found something that makes me get up on my feet, and right away get into a collaboration. For me, music is very organic and I think the creative motivation is more important that anything else. When I find it I will surely come up with a great collaboration.