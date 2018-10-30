Shaan denies report that he was pelted with stones during Assam concert, says it was one man

Singer Shaan took to Twitter to clarify that he was not pelted with stones during a concert at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium on Sunday as reported earlier, but heckled by one disgruntled audience member. An ANI report claimed that the singer was pelted with stones and paper balls after he sang a Bengali song during the performance. “Please respect the performer,” Shaan was quoted as saying before walking off the stage.

Complete lies!!! One Paper ticket folded up was thrown on stage by One Person after vigorously gestering and shouting to stop singing.. That’s all ... please stop these wild speculations and lies 🙏 https://t.co/F6QdEuT761 — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 30, 2018

The singer has now denied the report, claiming that only one member of the audience misbehaved during his performance. “Complete lies!!! One Paper ticket folded up was thrown on stage by One Person after vigorously gestering and shouting to stop singing.. That’s all ... please stop these wild speculations and lies,” he wrote on Twitter.

Assam: Stones and paper balls were pelted at Singer Shaan during a concert in Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium yesterday after he sang a Bengali song. 'Please respect the performer' Shaan told the crowd. pic.twitter.com/SRaAvmyOa5 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

In clips from the concert, Shaan appeared to being heckled when he started singing a Bengali song. After the disruption, he is heard saying, “Whoever you are, never throw these things at an artiste... Learn to respect the performer... If you don’t like it then go away.” He also said that he is performing despite having high fever and he will leave the concert midway if the people don’t behave.

Earlier, Shaan wrote that he will not let one incident tarnish the image of the state.

Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert.. Over one unfortunate incident it would be VeryWrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment 🙏 https://t.co/2pcE1IUYLe — Shaan (@singer_shaan) October 29, 2018

“Just for the records ...loved my Assam Tour!! Saw the most fascinating sights...made new friends..had huge turnouts at every concert. Over one unfortunate incident, it would be very wrong to Tarnish this Beautifull State!!! Whatever happened was in the heat of the moment,” he wrote.

