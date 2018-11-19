Song teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman give a shoutout to Hockey Men’s World Cup

As the much-awaited Hockey Men’s World Cup is inching closer, music maestro AR Rahman has shared the glimpse of the much-anticipated official theme song and video of the hockey tournament, slated to be held from November 28 to December 16 in Bhubaneswar.

Bollywood music composer and producer Rahman on Sunday uploaded a teaser video of the official track titled ‘Jai Hind India’ of the Hockey Men’s World Cup on Twitter. “Presenting the promo for ‘Jai Hind India’ the song for Hockey World Cup 2018 with @iamsrk and wonderful musicians who have collaborated for this track,” Rahman tweeted.

To make it best, Rahman has collaborated with Bollywood lyricist Gulzar. The teaser video also features actor Shah Rukh Khan. As soon as the promo video was released, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the Grammy award-winner, stating the “catchy” teaser captures the excitement and euphoria of Hockey lovers across the country. “Thanks @arrahman ji for #OdishaWorldCupAnthem. The catchy teaser captures the excitement & euphoria of hockey lovers across India for #HockeyWorldCup2018. Looking forward to the full version & watching you live in #Bhubaneswar & #Cuttack”, Patnaik said. Rahman on November 15 announced that he will be performing live at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Indian Hockey Team is in Group C alongside, Belgium, Canada and South Africa, and is set to take to the field against South Africa on November 28. A total of 16 countries are participating in the 14th edition of the event. This is the third time that India are hosting the event after having organised it in 1982 in Mumbai and in 2010 in New Delhi.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 10:35 IST