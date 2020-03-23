When Kanika Kapoor said ‘I have a deep relation with pain’

music

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:13 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, has been criticised a lot for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties. But there’s a section of social media who have come out in her support. Some of her friends have urged the trollers to show her empathy rather than slamming her.

For the uninitiated, Kanika, who is trained in Indian classical vocal music, is a popular Bollywood singer. She was born and brought up in Lucknow. At a young age of 18, she got married and shifted her base to London with her husband, Raj Chandok in 1997. The two met at Kanika’s cousin’s wedding. After spending substantial time and giving birth to three children (two daughters, Aayana and Samara, and a son, Yuvraaj) , Kanika separated from her husband and returned to India.

There was even a time when Kanika thought of ending her life. “It happens when you have no money, are going through a bad divorce, and the lawyers are squeezing you to the limit. Plus, you have three kids, who have been thrown out of school because you haven’t paid the fees. Then, you fall sick. You hit a low and feel that there is nothing left. But, at the time, I got a lot of support from my mother, my brother, and a few friends,” she had said.

“I think I have a deep relation with pain... I really have seen a lot in life and I am usually not a person to sit down and cry. I do not complain, and rather try to find a way to resolve things. Finally, when I was on the verge of giving up, God gifted me with the opportunity to sing Baby Doll. So yes, then I had no reason to give up,” Kanika had earlier told IANS.

She made her singing debut in 2012 with the song Jugni Ji, which was the remixed version of Pakistani Sufi song Alif Allah. And then in 2014, she actually shot to fame with the song Baby Doll from the Sunny Leone-starrer Ragini MMS 2. Later she went on to sing chartbuster songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lovely.

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer (CMO), Lucknow, Dr Narendra Agarwal, has admitted to lapses in the report, based on which a case was filed against Kanika. He has written to the district magistrate and police commissioner, requesting them to make ‘corrections’ in it. The complaint filed by the CMO at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday night had stated that Kanika had tested positive on her arrival at Amausi airport on ‘March 14’ and was asked to isolate herself for 14 days, but she continued socializing, which amounts to disobeying a government order. The CMO has now clarified that Kanika had been advised 14-day self-isolation as per government guidelines when she landed at Mumbai airport from the UK, and not at Amausi airport in Lucknow.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Anubhav Sinha seeks volunteers to help distribute grains to needy, Ronit Roy offers money

Kanika came to Amausi airport on a domestic flight while thermal scanning was being done only for international arrivals.Besides, there is no COVID-19 confirmatory test which can be done at the airport. Only thermal screening is being done at airports, which only detects body temperature. Kanika came to Lucknow on March 11 and kept moving around, meeting people, visiting places and attending parties. She also stayed in a five-star hotel for two days during this period, the CMO said in his letter.

The complaint on the basis of which the FIR was lodged had several inaccuracies. It said Kanika had tested positive at Amausi airport. It also mentioned her age as 28 whereas she is 41. Further, she arrived in Lucknow on March 11, but the complaint said she came on March 14 while her address was mentioned as ‘unknown’. The CMO said it was ‘clerical mistake’ and refused to comment further.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more