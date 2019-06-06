13 engineering students in Ghaziabad duped by website offering global internships

At least 13 engineering students of Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology (Kiet) on the Delhi-Meerut Road were allegedly duped by the operators of a web portal which promised them a worldwide internship programme and claimed that the internship will be held by a renowned US-based foundation.

After getting no response after the due date, the college authorities lodged an FIR at Muradnagar police station.

According to college authorities, BTech students from different branches had deposited at least Rs1,295 each to get enrolment in various international internship programmes announced by the operators of the web portal.

College officials alleged that students of various departments such as mechanical, computer science and information technology had applied for internships and submitted fee for the same online.

“We were in touch with the people whose numbers were on the website. We were also in touch with them over e-mail. At least 13 of our students had submitted their fee online between May 2 and May 8 through a multi-channel payment solution company. After May 8, the last date of submission, we contacted the people operating the website,” Umesh Kumar, administrative officer, Kiet, said.

“There was no response from their side thereafter and the website also shutdown. They had said that the internship program will be through a private foundation based in the US, but we suspect that they had prepared a website with a name similar to the foundation and allegedly cheated our students. We also got in touch with the multi-channel payment solution company and their response is awaited. Our students were told that the internship program will start from June 1,” Kumar added.

Officials of the college said that there might be more such instances across the country in which students were duped.

Police said an FIR under relevant sections of the IT Act was registered at the Muradnagar police station.

“The investigation will be taken up soon by an officer of rank of inspector since it is a case lodged under the IT Act. The cyber cell will also be aiding the investigation,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

