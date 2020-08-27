25-year-old housekeeping staff shot during a burglary bid in Noida’s Sector 80

noida

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST

A member of the housekeeping staff of a manufacturing company was shot at while trying to foil an alleged burglary attempt at the company’s premises in Sector 80 on Thursday.

The police said the victim did not receive any major injuries and was discharged from a hospital after receiving treatment. A case has been registered int the matter at the Phase 2 police station.

The victim, Narender (identified with a single name in police records), 25, works at a company that manufactures parts for air-conditioners and refrigerators. According to the complaint filed by the manager of the company, Indra Pal Sharma, an unidentified person had broken into the premises early Thursday morning around 1.24 am. “However, the thief was unable to take away anything at that time. Later at around 6am, a few staff members saw a man trying to peep inside the premises. When he was questioned, he fled the spot,” the complaint read. Sharma added in his complaint that a few workers tried to chase the man who then started firing at them.

“A small fragment of the bullet ricocheted from the ground and hit Narender in his leg after which police were informed about the incident and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment”, Sharma said.

Police officers said that a probe in the matter is underway.

“In the CCTV camera footage, a person is visible breaking in to the company’s premises. Prima facie, it seems that the same man returned to the unit probably trying to get a hold of some valuables. However, all angles are being probed,” said Raj Kumar, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 457 (house-breaking in order to commit offence), 380 (theft in dwelling, house), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.