28 injured in vehicle pile-ups due to fog on two expressways in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:52 IST

Greater Noida: More than two dozen people were injured on Monday in separate vehicle pile-ups due to dense fog on two expressways -- Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway -- near Dankaur in Greater Noida. In a separate accident, a 32-year-old auto driver died when a school bus hit his vehicle at Salarpur underpass in Dankaur.

All the three incidents took place between 2am and 7am, the police said.

In the first accident that took place around 2am on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, around 20 vehicles piled up in the crash, injuring about 20 people, the police said.

Ashish Tyagi, senior sub-inspector, Dankaur police station, said that a truck loaded with jaggery was going from Dadri to Palwal and it suddenly overturned on EPE. “There was dense fog. About 20 vehicles coming on the same direction piled up in the accident. Fortunately, the pile-up was not severe and about 20 commuters escaped with minor injuries,” he said. Tyagi said that the injured commuters did not visit hospital.

In the second accident that took place around 6am on the Yamuna Expressway, eight persons were injured as four vehicles piled up, the police said.

Anil Kumar Pandey, SHO, Dankaur police station, said that a truck was moving slow on Agra to Noida side on Yamuna Expressway. “A speeding Swift Dzire car could not spot the truck and hit it. A WagonR car coming in the same direction hit the Dzire and the occupants were injured,” he said.

Pandey said that at the same time a Ford Freestyle car bearing Haryana registration number reached the spot and hit the WagonR. A total of eight persons were injured in the four vehicles’ pile-up at the Yamuna Expressway.

The victims were admitted to Kailash Hospital where they are out of danger, the police said.

Bhawani Singh, in-charge of emergency department at Kailash Hospital Greater Noida, said that the eight patients from Yamuna Expressway accident were admitted to the hospital at 7am. “Seven patients had minor injuries and bruises on face and body. They were treated in OPD and then discharged. A 60-year-old Sukhpal is admitted in the hospital for treatment of his injuries in brain and shoulder,” he said.

In the third accident, a 32-year-old auto driver died after a private school bus running on wrong side hit his auto at Salarpur underpass in Dankaur, the police said. The victim, identified as Kunwarpal, was a resident of Acheja village. He was ferrying three passengers to Rabupura when the accident took place. Senior sub-inspector Tyagi said that the three passengers were injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital.

“We have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and Section 279 (rash driving) against the school bus driver. We have seized the bus, while the driver is absconding. No complaint was received in the two other accidents,” Tyagi said.

The police have urged commuters to drive slow due to fog and inclement weather conditions.