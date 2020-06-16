29-year-old patient youngest Covid casualty in GB Nagar , death toll reaches 13

noida

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:48 IST

Reports from the National Institute of Biology (NIB) on Tuesday confirmed a 29-year-old man, who died in Sharda hospital on Monday due to a cardio arrest, was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Health officials said that the patient, who was a resident of Sector 57, was the first person below 30 years of age to succumb to the infection in the district. The district has had 13 Covid-related deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday reported 27 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 1,038 cases.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said out of 27 positive cases, 16 persons were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining 11 were tested positive at government laboratories. “Of these 27 positives today, while 18 persons have ILI (influenza-like illnesses), two have symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). The remaining seven have been found positive after coming in contact with other infected patients,” he said.

He further said that as many as 15 positive patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. “Apart from the 27 positive patients, 75 other patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. The district now has 500 active cases,” he said.

The CMO, however, said if the cross-notified patients are included in the tally, the overall count of Covid-19 positive cases in the district will go to 1,113.

Dr Ohri further said a total of 13,682 samples have been collected in the district for Covid testing so far. Giving details of the 75 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 23 persons are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 39 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 12 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 places on Tuesday in the district. “A total of 652 patients were screened on Tuesday and 14 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

When asked about rumours about Shardara village, Sector 141 to be made a containment zone soon, the CMO said such speculations cause panic during a pandemic. “There are certain grounds on the basis of which an area cab can be declared a containment zone. Rumours about Shahdara village have been reported to the higher authorities so that they initiate action against those who are spreading misinformation,” he said.