e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 29-year-old patient youngest Covid casualty in GB Nagar , death toll reaches 13

29-year-old patient youngest Covid casualty in GB Nagar , death toll reaches 13

noida Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Reports from the National Institute of Biology (NIB) on Tuesday confirmed a 29-year-old man, who died in Sharda hospital on Monday due to a cardio arrest, was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Health officials said that the patient, who was a resident of Sector 57, was the first person below 30 years of age to succumb to the infection in the district. The district has had 13 Covid-related deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday reported 27 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 1,038 cases.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said out of 27 positive cases, 16 persons were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining 11 were tested positive at government laboratories. “Of these 27 positives today, while 18 persons have ILI (influenza-like illnesses), two have symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). The remaining seven have been found positive after coming in contact with other infected patients,” he said.

He further said that as many as 15 positive patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday. “Apart from the 27 positive patients, 75 other patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. The district now has 500 active cases,” he said.

The CMO, however, said if the cross-notified patients are included in the tally, the overall count of Covid-19 positive cases in the district will go to 1,113.

Dr Ohri further said a total of 13,682 samples have been collected in the district for Covid testing so far. Giving details of the 75 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 23 persons are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 39 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 12 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 places on Tuesday in the district. “A total of 652 patients were screened on Tuesday and 14 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

When asked about rumours about Shardara village, Sector 141 to be made a containment zone soon, the CMO said such speculations cause panic during a pandemic. “There are certain grounds on the basis of which an area cab can be declared a containment zone. Rumours about Shahdara village have been reported to the higher authorities so that they initiate action against those who are spreading misinformation,” he said.

top news
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
India, China troops have disengaged at Galwan, says army on clash that killed 20
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
What’s dexamethasone, the cheap steroid hailed as ‘big breakthrough’ against Covid
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
‘Big, big step’:Trump signs police reforms order that cuts choke holds use
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
‘PLA tried to change status quo’: India blames China for border clash
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
Proud that our son gave his life for country, say parents of Col Santosh Babu
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
BJP, Congress accuse Odisha govt of scaling down Covid-19 tests
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In