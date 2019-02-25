4,557 homebuyers’ complaints solved since UP Rera formed

The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP Rera) on Friday said it has resolved 4,557 cases of homebuyers, out of the 11,550 filed since the authority’s formation in March, 2017, in Lucknow. The authority was formed on the basis of the Rera Act, 2016, and had come to Greater Noida in September, 2018.

“We have successfully resolved 4,557 cases of homebuyers, who have their cases with the real estate regulatory body so far. Compared to the number of resolved cases from other states, we can say that the UP Rera has performed much better,” Rajive Kumar, chairman, UP Rera, said.

UP Rera has handed over 146 complaints for reconciliation. In reconciliation, the Rera gives an opportunity to the builder and the buyer to sit together and resolve their disputes amicably without going in for further litigation. It is allowed in cases where it is possible for two parties (builder-buyer) to resolve disputes that have arisen out of an agreement with regard to sale or purchase of a flat or other property.

According to the authority, out of the 146, 24 reconciliations have been accepted by builders and three rejected. In reconciliation, government agencies concerned, that include Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities, also take part to help the parties reach a solution.

Talking about the pendency status of cases, the chairperson said, “Total pending cases so far are 6,993, filed by home buyers seeking justice. We aim to provide justice in all cases as soon as possible.”

The UP Rera’s bench 1 has 2,298 cases of the national capital region pending, bench 2 has 2,106 cases pending, and secretary of Rera has 545 cases pending. The pending cases in Lucknow are 713 with bench-1, 819 with bench-2 and 466 with the secretary.

“Most complaints in UP are from Noida and Greater Noida. Complaints from eastern part of UP are very less as compared to western UP cities, particularly Noida and Greater Noida. Since we are giving more time in Greater Noida, we hope to resolve all pending cases at earliest,” Kumar said.

The cases disposed by the authority’s NCR bench-1 are 600, bench 2 disposed 1,448 cases and the secretary disposed 76 cases. Lucknow’s bench-1 disposed 135, bench-2 disposed 201 and secretary disposed 79 cases.

There are a total of 2,619 registered projects with the authority. Out of this, there are 2,020 ongoing projects and 556 new projects while registration is under process in 43 projects. There are 2,502 registered agents.

In March 2017, the UP government had assured homebuyers that Rera would soon have adequate staff as mandated by Rera Act, 2016. In September, 2018, the Rera started operating in Greater Noida with a bench of the authority in the city to cater to cases.

