4 held for stabbing man who foiled molestation bid

A gang of four men was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbed a 60-year-old man multiple times after he foiled their molestation bid on his daughters on the night of September 18 in Khoda, Ghaziabad.

The police said the men were also involved in another incident wherein they had attacked two men with bricks in March 2017, leaving one of them dead and the injured.

The arrested were identified as Pawan Kumar, Karan Sharma, Sanjay Pati and Vivek alias Bhurri from Rana Chowk in Khoda.

The police said the men had tried to barge into the house of the 60-year-old man and molest his two daughters.

“Pawan and Karan called up the other men and went to the house of the victim where they stabbed him three to four times. Later, his family lodged an FIR in the matter,” Dharmendra Kumar, SHO, Khoda police station, said.

“The men had come out of jail in December 2017 after they were arrested in connection with attacking two men with bricks in Khoda on March 5, 2017. One of the two injured died later,” he added.

One of the daughters of the injured man is a BA first-year student while the other girl is a class 12 student.

“They were trying to peep into our house and my father objected. The men were furious and went back after abusing him,” ,” one of the daughters said.

“Within half an hour, they returned with a group of 10-15 others. They pulled me and my sister out of the house and also beat up my brother besides stabbing my father. They also threatened us with dire consequences,” she added.

The police said the men were also involved in another incident on August 1, wherein accused Karan and his accomplices had allegedly beaten up a man, Razi Ahmad, in Khoda and left him severely injured.

“The four have a history of committing crimes and assaulting people. We will book them under the provisions of the Gangster Act,” Kumar said.

