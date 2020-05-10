e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 5-year-old killed in wall collapse in Dankaur

5-year-old killed in wall collapse in Dankaur

noida Updated: May 10, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 5-year-old boy was killed after an under-construction boundary wall collapsed over him during a dust storm in Dankaur on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Rehan, who was playing with other children near an under-construction structure. Police said the site is an extension of a nearby mosque, and the construction work at the spot was suspended due to the lockdown.

The victim’s father, Mohabbat, works in a factory, while his mother is a homemaker.

Rajnish Tiwari, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said a group of children was playing near the under-construction site in Chuharpur village on Sunday afternoon. “There was a dust storm at the same time, and a portion of the under-construction wall collapsed over the child. There were some other children with them who had a narrow escape. The child was trapped under the wall, and received critical head injuries,” he said.

Local residents rescued the child who was trapped under the debris. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Police investigation shows the boundary wall is an extension of a mosque which is closed since the lockdown came into force. The concrete wall was seven feet high and ten feet wide. The victim’s parents have not filed a complaint in this regard,” he said. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

“We will register a case of negligence if the family files a complaint,” Tiwari said.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In