63 new Covid-19 cases in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar; discrepancy in data

noida

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:08 IST

Sixty-three more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, the second-highest for any district in the state in a 24-hour period, official data stated. Also, 55 patients were discharged after recovery, the maximum for any district in the state in the said period, according to the daily data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

Hapur district recorded 86 new positive cases on Tuesday, the highest in the state in a single day, it added.

There are 607 active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 949 patients have got discharged after recovery. A total of 19 deaths have been recorded so far, as per the data.

The total number of positive cases so far reported in the district is 1,575 (607 active cases + 949 discharged cases + 19 deceased), according to the data updated on Tuesday.

However, the total positive cases so far would be 1,579 on addition of 63 new patients to Monday’s tally of 1,516 cases, suggesting discrepancy in the statistics shared with the press.

The recovery rate of patients on Tuesday rose to 60.25 per cent from 59.12 per cent on Monday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (607) at present in the state followed by Ghaziabad (414), Kanpur Nagar (364), Lucknow (331), Hapur (324), Meerut (260) and Bulandshahr (245), it stated.

Overall, there were 6,189 active cases of Covid-19 in the state by Tuesday, while 12,116 patients were discharged, the data stated.