An orphaned stretch on Dadri Road that no authority wants

A curious situation transpired on Saturday, following a minor crash on Dadri Road near the Hindon Bridge that joins Noida and Greater Noida. After an autorickshaw overturned trying to turn onto the wrong side of the road, residents complained to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities only to find that none of them is responsible for this orphaned stretch.

Residents approached both authorities on Saturday to increase the height of the central verge so that such traffic violations can be avoided. However, both authorities claimed that this nearly 200-metre stretch between Noida and Greater Noida did not fall under either of their jurisdictions.

This stretch lies right after crossing the Hindon bridge while coming from Greater Noida towards Noida.

“River Hindon divides Noida and Greater Noida. Anything beyond the Hindon is not in our domain. Even the small checkdams on the Hindon fall under the Noida authority’s jurisdiction and their senior officials need to inspect the area. We are not authorised to spend money on it,” Dorilal Verma, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, said.

Meanwhile Noida authority officials claimed that the stretch of road until the adjoining Pushta Road exit falls under their jurisdiction. The road ahead of that falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Noida authority, they said, adding that the existing median has also been constructed by them.

“We can install some barriers if there is work going on in that area, but we won’t be sanctioned funds for repairing an area that is under the jurisdiction of the Greater Noida authority,” AK Jain, project engineer, Noida authority, said.

Residents and regular commuters said that the area has been marred by congestion, especially during peak hours, due to a vegetable market nearby. “I have reported this at the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal several times,” Manish Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida west, said.

He said that in response to three complaints on the IGRS, the Greater Noida authority responded that the area does not fall under their jurisdiction. In the absence of ownership, this no man’s land sees several minor accidents every day. “This problem can be sorted. Either of the two authorities will have to take responsibility,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

