Another,Kashmiri student goes missing from Noida

A 23-year-old Kashmiri student of a private college in Sector 125 has been missing from his residence in Noida for the past 14 days. Police have registered a missing person’s complaint and are on the lookout for him.

Originally from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Bashid Hasan, a final year BBA student of Asian Business School, was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Raipur, Sector 126.

According to his family, he had been in Noida for the past two-and-a-half years. “We had spoken to him on December 12. His exams were going on and he had told us that he would be busy and will call us on alternate days. He seemed fine and did not mention having any problems,” Bashid’s sister Syed Ravia Naseer said.

She said that they had even spoken about him coming back home after the exams.

“When we called him on December 13, his phone was switched off. We thought that he must be busy with studies. However, we got worried after we could not reach him for the next couple of days. Then we called one of his friends. He told us that my brother had been staying with him only for the past few days to prepare for the exams. He said that on 13th both were supposed to leave for their exam together but my brother asked him to leave, saying that he would come later. That was the last time anyone had any contact with him,” said Ravia.

She said that the family came down to Noida and from the college they found that he had appeared for the initial two exams but had missed the later ones. On December 24, they filed a missing person’s report at the Expressway police station after which the family went back to Kashimir.

Police officials suspect that Bashid might have left of his own volition. “Most of his belongings are also gone. From what we have gathered so far, he had performed poorly in the last semester and had failed in five subjects. He was stressed due to his exams,” Hansraj Bhadoria, station house officer, Expressway police station, said.

Police officials have questioned the PG owner and all his friends. According to the PG owner, Bashid had not returned to his room since December 6 and had been staying with a friend in another PG, police said. “We are also looking into his call records. His phone is off at the moment and we are working to trace it,” said the SHO.

