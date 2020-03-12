At Noida firm’s board meeting, director shoots 2 officials; kills himself: Cop

noida

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:34 IST

A senior director of a firm in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida opened fire at two of the company directors in a board meeting on Thursday, the police said.

Pradeep Aggrawal, a director in UP Telelinks Limited director, shot two senior officials of the company, Naresh Gupta and Rajesh Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said. He later shot himself, he added.The incident happened in Badalpur area, about 60 kilometres from Delhi.

While Aggarwal and Gupta are dead, Jain has been admitted to a hospital. Police say the three directors had some business issues, and the firing is a result of that.

UP Telelinks Limited manufactures wire harnesses, cable assemblies and battery operated vehicles. It started business in 1984.

The company has manufacturing plants in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

More details are awaited.