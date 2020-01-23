Auto-lifter arrested; police recover six cars, three motorcycles

noida

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:11 IST

The Noida police arrested a 30-year-old alleged auto-lifter on Thursday and recovered six cars and three motorcycles.

The suspect, identified as Sahdev, is from Cheria Bariyarpur village in Begusarai, Bihar. His accomplice, Babu, is on the run, the police said. They said Sahdev and Babu would steal a vehicle from a residential sector and park it in another sector for a few days, before finally taking it away with them and selling it off.

Ramphal, in-charge, Sector 24 police station, said the police had received a few complaints of vehicle theft in Noida. “Recently, we registered a case where a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car was stolen. We registered a case and launched an investigation. On Thursday, we received information from an informer about the suspect’s movement in a car near Sector 35,” he said.

A police team was deployed at the spot to nab the suspect, he said. “The suspect reached there in the same car. The police team stopped the car for checking, but the occupant failed to produce the vehicle’s registration papers,” he said. During the search, the police also found a knife from his possession.

Ramphal said the suspects told the police that he lived in a rented accommodation in Garhi Chaukhandi village. “He lived there with another accomplice, Babu. They used to conduct recce in sectors and steal cars and motorcycles. They used to doctor the vehicles’ registration number plates and sell them at cheap rates,” he said.

A police team conducted a search at his Sahdev’s residence and recovered three motorcycles, a Honda Civic car, a Maruti Vitara Brezza SUV, a Maruti WagonR car, a Maruti Swift Dzire, Maruti Eeco, an auto and a drilling machine.

The police added the suspects have stolen more than 50 cars in the past one year.

“The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are conducting searches for Babu who is currently on the run,” Ramphal said.