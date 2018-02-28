Builders accused of norms violation, committee to probe

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has formed a committee to ascertain whether the builders have violated building bylaws while constructing housing projects. The committee will submit its probe report by March 15.

The committee has started inspecting housing projects at the site and will submit a report. There are a total of 28 housing projects, which need to be inspected to ascertain if they are being built in violation of norms.

The committee consists of Vaibhav Gupta, manager, planning department; Pasi Ram, senior manager, projects; and MP Singh, manager, finance.

The YEIDA chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, on February 25, had formed a three-member committee that will survey each site and submit the report. The committee was formed after homebuyers alleged that some builders have not built housing projects as per the sanctioned building layout map.

As per the existing building bylaws, the YEIDA approve a building layout map and then the builder has to construct the housing project as per the sanctioned map. But the buyers alleged that some builders have constructed structures on spaces meant for a park and other common facilities.

Builders are also accused of increasing the size of a flat with an aim to charge additional money from a buyer. The builders have been accused of deviating from the stipulated setback area, the height of a tower and that space to be maintained between two towers, officials said.

Read I Accounts of four Noida builders audited

“The committee has inspected some of the sites, but it needs to inspect the remaining sites as well and then compile a report on the same,” Amarnath Upadhyay, additional chief executive officer, YEIDA, said.

“We had formed the committee on February 25 because buyers had filed complaints against builders. We have given the committee 15 days to submit the report,” Arun Vir Singh said.

YEIDA, in 2009-10, had allotted group housing land to 28 builders. Most of the builders who are constructing projects have failed to complete them on time.

“Buyers alleged that the builders have used more floor area ratio, which is a violation of norms. It means the builders have increased the height of a building, built more flats and covered more area. The committee is verifying the allegations properly,” the ACEO said.