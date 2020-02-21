Businessman shoots himself dead in Noida

noida

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 21:30 IST

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly took his life Friday afternoon by shooting himself with his licensed weapon at his house under the Phase 3 police jurisdiction. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

The deceased was identified as a Noida-based businessman who ran a company that leased out earth movers, dumpers etc.

“He had another property in our jurisdiction which he had rented out. The family kept one room in that house for their use. Today around 2pm, the man came to this house and after a while he shot himself with his licensed pistol,” station house officer, Phase 3 police station, Devendra Singh, said.

The man’s son was outside and he along with a few neighbours rushed the businessman to a private hospital nearby where he died during treatment.

“A team was rushed to the spot and the body was then sent for an autopsy. His family informed us that he had recently suffered a loss in his business and had been worried about this for the past few days. That could be why he took his life even though no suicide note was found at the spot,” Singh said.

The SHO, however, said the man had made a video call to a friend minutes before he took his life.

“He had told him about the loss and that he had his pistol with him. We have seen the recording. The body will be handed over to the family following the autopsy,” Singh said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).